Telangana DGP pays surprise visit to Police transport organization

DGP honoured the police officers and coaches from the State who won several medals in the All India Police Duty Meet held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:17 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

DGP Anjani Kumar surprise visit to Police Transport Organization in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar paid a surprise visit to the Telangana Police Transport Organization premises on Tuesday and enquired about the functioning of the organization and different jobs being undertaken here.

He reiterated that no other State government in the country extended the benefits provided by the Telangana government to the police after the formation of the State in 2014. There are 21,000 vehicles with the Telangana police.

Police Duty Meet:

Meanwhile, the DGP honoured the police officers and coaches from the State who won several medals in the All India Police Duty Meet held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Congratulating those who got awards in the All India Police Duty Meet, he said that such competitions will increase professional competitiveness.

In the presence of Additional DGs Abhilash Bisht and Mahesh M Bhagwat, medal winners and coaches were felicitated.