Hyderabad: Unidentified persons decamp with Chikkoti Praveen’s car

The theft was recorded in the closed circuit cameras network

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:26 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons decamped with a car belonging to ‘casino king’ Chikoti Praveen Kumar parked in front of the house at Saidabad on Monday night.

The Innova Crysta car was parked outside the apartment when a few persons opened the door of the car and drove away. The theft was recorded in the closed circuit cameras network. The car was parked outside the apartment.

A case was registered at Saidabad police station following a complaint from Chikoti Praveen. “Teams have been formed to track down the offenders,” said Saidabad Inspector, B Chandra Mohan.

Chikoti Praveen is well known as a Tollywood producer and also for organizing casinos in Goa. He was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case of money laundering.

Praveen, however, said some persons had conducted recce of his house and the suspect had come to eliminate him and when they were unable to get through into the house they had stolen the car.