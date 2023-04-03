Hyderabad: Policemen attacked by goldsmiths at Charminar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:52 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Four policemen including an inspector were injured when a group of goldsmiths attacked them at Charminar on Sunday night. As part of an investigation into a case of alleged gold smuggling, the policemen, all working at Mailardevpally police station, had gone to a building located at Sardar Mahal road in civilian clothes.

The Inspector Rajendra Goud along with four constables and three other civilians entered into the building. “The team caught one person Owais in the building when some of his associates raised an alarm. The building occupants immediately gathered and attacked the police team, resulting in injuries to the Inspector and three other constables,” ACP Shaik Jahangeer said.

After the attack, the policemen were rushed to Osmania General Hospital and a private hospital for treatment.

Sources said that the police team initially did not identify themselves while entering into the building and roughed up Owais after nabbing him. Khader and Sohail, who stay in the same building and work as goldsmiths raised an alarm when the police team were trying to vacate the premises after allegedly collecting gold from a locker.

Soon the occupants of the said building and neighbors who are mainly goldsmiths by profession, gathered and presuming the policemen to be thieves attacked them. A few of the occupants of the buildings were also injured and were shifted to OGH where first aid was administered to them.

Meanwhile, the police picked up seven persons who had attacked the policemen and are questioning them at Moghalpura police station. All of them had told the police that they presumed the policemen were thieves and attacked them.