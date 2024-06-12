Hyderabad: Policemen placed under suspension

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 04:39 PM

Hyderabad: Three constables working at Mangalhat police station were placed under suspension and two head constables were sent to headquarters for allegedly indulging in corrupt activities. The orders were issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, K. Sreenivasa Reddy, on Wednesday.

The constables – Mahender Yadav, Tilak Raj and Shravan, were allegedly colluding with history sheeters, drug peddlers, and other criminals and taking their share from crime proceeds. On information, an enquiry was ordered by the police higher-ups and action initiated against them and also two head constables – Narendar and Srinivas, by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

It is to be noted that recent enquiries found local constables, head constables and sub-inspectors in different police stations in south west and south of Hyderabad were allegedly colluding with PDS rice and wheat mafia, illegal liquor outlets and rowdy sheeters and earning money illegally. There were also complaints of local police doing settlements in civil issues with help of local leaders.

Last month, a man was murdered at an illegal liquor shop at Kulsumpura in south west zone while the police had busted two brothel houses run for several months at Gudimalkapur in the city.

Illegal belts shops are thriving in Puranapul, Pardiwada, Bandlaguda, Jiyaguda, Falaknuma, Aliabad, and other places with connivance of local police, source said.