Serial vehicle lifter nabbed in Hyderabad

The accused along with the seized material were handed over to the Humayun Nagar police for further action.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station police nabbed a vehicle lifter, Mohd Akram (23) from Falaknuma, who was involved in 25 cases, on Saturday.

Officials recovered three bikes worth Rs.3 lakh from his possession.

