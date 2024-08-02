Hyderabad prepares for ‘Musi River Heritage Ride 2.0’

Following the first heritage ride on last month, this second edition promises to be even more engaging. Participants will delve into the historical significance of the Musi River, learning about its pivotal role in Hyderabad's heritage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 04:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cycling Revolution, in collaboration with the Government of Telangana, is set to host the Musi River Heritage Ride 2.0 on August 3. Inviting cyclists, runners, and history enthusiasts, the event aims to celebrate and raise awareness about the rich heritage of the Musi River.

Following the first heritage ride on last month, this second edition promises to be even more engaging. Participants will delve into the historical significance of the Musi River, learning about its pivotal role in Hyderabad’s heritage. The event also seeks to encourage community involvement in the ongoing efforts for the river’s rejuvenation, emphasizing sustainable urban development.

Participants are invited to gather at the shore of Musi river near Osmania General Hospital at 6 am. Activities lined up include heritage walks to explore the age-old tree and historical landmarks, painting and sketching sessions, and photography. The “#ChetilloSanchi” campaign will also be featured, promoting environmental conservation and civic responsibility.

Organizers urge participants to adopt active mobility by cycling, running, carpooling, or using public transport to the event. For more details, interested individuals can contact Ravi at 9701744814, Anjani at 7981323170, or the host Haseeb at 7993985353.