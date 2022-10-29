Hyderabad: Priyamani launches breast cancer screening at Apollo Cancer Institutes

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:17 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: Actor Priyamani launched a breast cancer screening at an awareness campaign hosted by Apollo Cancer Institutes, Hyderabad, as part of the International Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Dr. P. Vijay Anand Reddy, Director, Apollo Cancer Institutes along with Dr Ramu Damuluri, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Dr K. Shilpa Reddy, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, and the oncology team participated in the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyamani underscored the importance of building awareness about breast cancer or any cancer, and that early detection of cancer was very important. “Don’t take your health lightly, in case you find any variations in your body and health go to your nearest doctor and get checked,” she said.

Changing lifestyles, especially of urban women, was leading to alarming rise in the incidence of breast cancer in India, and the distressing aspect was the drastic shift with the disease manifesting at a much younger age of 30 years, instead of the earlier 50 years and above, said Dr Vijay Anand Reddy.