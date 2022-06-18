Hyderabad: Protest at Osmania University against Agnipath scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:26 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: A group of Osmania University students held protests in front of the NCC gate demanding cancellation of the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Around a dozen odd students belonging to the Vidyarthi Yuvajana Samithi gathered in front of the university gate and raised slogans against the union government and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

They tried to burn an effigy but the police who were present at the spot snatched it away. The group later dispersed.

For the last two days, the police is deployed around the Osmania University campus fearing protests by students groups against the Agnipath scheme.