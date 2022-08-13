Hyderabad Public School organises investiture ceremony

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, organised its annual investiture ceremony on its campus here on Saturday.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand, who was the chief guest, reviewed the parade led by the Nishan Toli bearing the school flag and the flags of the four colour houses- Nagarjuna, Nalanda, Taxila and Vijayanagar followed by NCC Cadets and the contingents of ISC and ICSE troops. The parade commander was first officer BK Sahu.

In his address, Anand, who is an alumnus of the HPS batch of 1986, spoke fondly of the nostalgia that engulfs him every time he returns to the campus. He urged all students to soar higher as the eagle.

In his speech, Head boy designate Ankith Suhas Rao spoke of the hundred year legacy of the school which has borne witness to a number of historic events. Head girl designate Rhea Abraham gave credit to the school for transforming a shy girl like her into a confident individual.