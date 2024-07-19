Hyderabad: HPS Ramanthapur celebrates investiture ceremony

The ceremony saw the conferring of duties to the new prefectorial team, led by head boy Sanvith Murari and head girl Ragi Sri Nitya.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 04:43 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that success will go to those who strive for it, Additional DGP CID and Director of TS Cyber Security Bureau, Shikha Goel on Friday urged students to go out of their comfort zone.

“Don’t wait for things to happen. Go out of your comfort zone. Take risks and don’t mind failing. Nothing is achieved without failing. When you fail, make sure you bounce back. There will be a lot of ups and downs. Take them into your stride and continue your efforts,” the top police official said while addressing students of Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Ramanthapur, during investiture ceremony held on Friday.

Congratulating the newly invested cabinet at HPS, Ramanthapur, Shikha Goel stressed the importance of hard work, ambition and work ethic.

“I do not just see you as 16-17-year-olds with badges on your chest and flags in your hands but as the future leaders, innovators and change-makers of the society,” she said.

The HPS Society president Gusti J Noria, vice-president MA Faiz Khan, BOG member Shyam Mohan, and HPS Begumpet principal Skand Bali were present.