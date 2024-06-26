New hostels for Osmania, Gandhi Medical students approved by state govt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 02:18 PM

Hyderabad: The Osmania and Gandhi Medical Colleges students will soon get new accommodation facilities with the State government on Wednesday issuing administrative sanctions for construction of hostels for ladies and men in their respective campuses.

As per an order issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department, an amount of Rs.80 crore and Rs.35 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a ladies and men’s hostel respectively in the Osmania Medical College (OMC) Koti.

Similarly, a dental hospital will come up in OMC for which Rs.6 crore has been approved. Repairs and renovation works in the boys hostel will also be undertaken besides laying of CC roads in the OMC.

As for the Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Secunderabad, one each hostel for ladies and men will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.42 crore and Rs.23 crore respectively.

A senior residents block hostel will also be constructed at GMC with Rs.14.50 crore sanctioned amount. In the Kakatiya Medical College, Hanumakonda, government accorded approval for laying cement concrete roads at estimated cost of Rs.2.75 crore.

Overall, Rs.204.86 crore has been approved by the government for taking up civil works in these three medical colleges and the Medical Education director has been asked to take necessary further action.