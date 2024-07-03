11 arrested for selling and consuming ganja in Karkhana

3 July 2024

Hyderabad: Eleven persons including two students were arrested by the Karkhana police with the assistance of TSANB on Wednesday for allegedly selling and consuming ganja.

The arrested, Mohammed Akram, a resident of Langer Houz, CS Pranay, a resident of Karkhana and Rohan Williams, and a resident of West Marredpally, were purchasing different varieties of ganja and LSD blots from their sources.

“After taking delivery of the ganja consignment, the trio was selling it to different persons in the city. The gang communicated on snapchat app and supplied the drugs. Eight customers were identified and a test conducted on them yielded positive results,” said DCP (North) S Rashmi Perumal.

During investigation the police found that about 20 students of a business management college located at Shadnagar were using ganja. “We will be calling the parents of the students and speaking to them. All the students have to enrol at a de-addiction centre and attend the program,” said an official of TSANB official.