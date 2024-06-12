Bells ring, wards back to classrooms

While some students took their school vans, parents were spotted dropping their wards at the schools before prayer time.
Hyderabad: With backs slung over their shoulders, students across the State returned to classrooms as the schools reopened on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of a nearly 50-day summer vacation and commencement of the new academic year 2024-25.
While some students took their school vans, parents were spotted dropping their wards at the schools before prayer time. Some school staff warmly welcomed their students by giving them a flower.
A sense of excitement filled the air as the students reunited with their friends after a long gap.
The day was filled with chatter and laughter as the students caught up with each other. Some government schools provided a pair of uniforms, textbooks, and notebooks to students on the first day of school.