Hyderabad: Puppetry workshop organised at Oxford Grammar School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Frans Hakkemars is performing with puppets.

Hyderabad: Oxford Grammar School in collaboration with Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, Spoorthi Theater and STEPARC organised a unique workshop on ‘Hand and Shadow Puppetry’ on Friday at its campus in Himayathnagar.

Renowned Dutch puppetry artist Frans Hackemers was the resource person for the workshop, which was attended by students from Oxford Grammar School, J. Bhaskar Rao College of Architecture (JBRAC) and other nearby schools. The puppetry artist also enthralled the students by conducting a puppetry performance.

Chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, Veda Kumar Manikonda, who presided over the program, said that it is the responsibility of everyone to preserve the ancient arts and pass them on to the future generations.

Praising the hand and shadow puppet expert, Veda Kumar said that the unique aspect of Frans Hakkemers is that he gives voiceover to eight puppets at the same time to communicate according to the movement.

Using ancient leather puppets to teach lessons in the form of various stories enables students to digest the lesson quickly and helps to boost their self-confidence and overcome inhibitions, Veda Kumar said.

The Chief Guest of the function, Telugu University Registrar Battu Ramesh said that Telugu University is doing its best not to lose ancient art forms. A thousand ancient art forms existed all over the country but currently their number is decreasing, he said.

Kendra Sangeet, Natak Akademi awardees, renowned Kathak dance artists Mangala Bhat and Raghavraj Bhatt and Mote Jagannath, who is doing special efforts to preserve the existence of Koyabommalata, which has 200 years of glory, were present.

The programme was attended by Vice Chairperson, Prarthana Manikonda, Correspondent, K. Prabhakar, Founder and Director of Spoorthi theatre, Padmini, Headmistress, Fahmida, SSC, Principal, Ramanjula, CBSE, Pre-Primary Principal, Fatima Kazim and coordinators.

