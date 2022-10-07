Hyderabad: Qualcomm opens new office in 1.8 million sqft at Raheja Commerzone

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:47 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Source: Twitter/Rahul C

Hyderabad: Adding to the list of technology companies setting up big campuses in Hyderabad, Qualcomm has inaugurated a new office of 1.8 million sq ft at Raheja Commerzone in Madhapur on Thursday. About 8,700 people would be employed in this facility.

Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon inaugurated the company’s new office at Commerzone on Thursday. Vinod Rohira, CEO of Mindspace and Akash Palkhiwala, CFO of Qualcomm were part of the event, said a tweet from Mindspace Business Parks.

Earlier, Qualcomm announced this project during the visit of the IT minister KT Rama Rao to the United States in March this year. Qualcomm then said it was setting up its second largest campus in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 3,904.5 crore over five years. Qualcomm made the announcement after Rama Rao met company Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkiwala and other senior officials.

Presence of talented manpower and good and industry friendly policies of Telangana State were the main reasons for it to choose Hyderabad for its expansion. The company further said it had plans for significant investments in the next five years, it had said.

Software apart, Qualcomm was looking to tap opportunities in agriculture, education, connected devices and smart cities. The company is engaged in creating semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology. Qualcomm’s portfolio includes products for processors, modems, platforms, RF systems, connectivity and related fields.