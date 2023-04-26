Hyderabad rains: Here’s forecast for next six days

The India Meteorological Department - Hyderabad predicts change in weather in the entire State in coming days.
Hyderabad: Heavy rains battered the entire city on Tuesday evening and early hours of Wednesday, with Ramachandrapuram recording the highest rainfall of 92 mm. The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad predicts change in weather in the entire State in coming days.
Here’s the forecast for next six days in Hyderabad:
April 26: Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers
April 27: Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers
April 28: Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers
April 29: Rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night
April 30: Rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night
May 1: Rain or thundershowers
May 2: Rain or thundershowers
The IMD-H, issuing orange alert, further states that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds, hailstorm, and heavy rain are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana till Friday morning. Meanwhile, the day temperatures at all districts in the State would remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next three days.