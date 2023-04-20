Rains to relieve Hyderabad from intense heat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: After enduring scorching temperatures for the past few days, Hyderabad is finally set to receive a much-needed respite from the intense heat.

The local weather bureau forecasted scattered and powerful storms in Telangana, including Hyderabad, starting Thursday. This brings a ray of hope for the citizens, who have been dealing with sweltering heat for over a week now.

According to the weatherman, while it is not expected to rain heavily in Hyderabad every day, there are chances of scattered storms every day, which will bring much-needed relief to the city over the next five days.

The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) said the city will see generally cloudy skies with rain or thundershowers. The upcoming rain has been attributed to the western disturbance and this system is expected to bring widespread rainfall to several parts, including Telangana. The low-pressure area is also likely to lead to the formation of thunderstorms in some areas.

