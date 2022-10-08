Hyderabad rains: Two gates of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar kept open

Hyderabad: With the city and its outskirts witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past few days, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has kept two gates each of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar open up to two feet.

The water level at Osman Sagar reached the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 ft on Thursday and on Friday too, the water level touched the FTL mark. The reservoir received 450 cusecs of inflow and 467 cusecs was the recorded outflow.

On Friday, the water level at Himayat Sagar was recorded at 1,763.15 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet. It received 1,000 cusecs of inflows and the outflow was recorded at 1,373 cusecs.