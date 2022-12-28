Hyderabad: Ramakrishna clinches V4 Rapid Chess title

J Ramakrishna of Union Bank emerged champion of the V4 Chess Rapid Chess Tournament
Hyderabad: J Ramakrishna of Union Bank emerged champion of the V4 Chess Rapid Chess Tournament held at the Little Flower Junior College, Uppal, Hyderabad on Wednesday.
He scored nine points from as many rounds. Dhruva Thota settled for silver with eight points. Samarateja K and Narahari Geethika Hasini tied for the third spot with 7.5 points each. However Samarateja claimed the third spot in the tie-breaker.
Results: 1 Ramakrishna J (9), 2 Dhruva Thota, 3 Samarateja K.