Suryaprabhas, Gowri Krishna triumph at TS Ranking Chess Tournament

B Suryaprabhas and Gowri Krishna Chaitanya emerged champions of the U-19 boys and girls categories respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad; B Suryaprabhas and Gowri Krishna Chaitanya emerged champions of the U-19 boys and girls categories respectively at the 39th Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament held at the LB Stadium on Wednesday.

Suryaprabhas scored four points from five rounds to clinch the title while Saawan Singh (1.5) and Asutosh Pancharia (1) settled for second and third places.

Meanwhile in the girls category, Gowri Krishna Chaitanya took home the gold with three points. Shamama Fatima Tarafdar emerged as runner-up with 1.5 points.

Results: U-19: Boys: 1 B Suryaprabhas (4), 2 Saawan Singh, 3 Asutosh Pancharia; Girls: 1 Gowri Krishna Chaitanya (3), 2 Shamama Fatima Tarafdar; U-17: Boys: 1 Posina Akshay (3), 2 Narender Nihalsingh, 3 Narender Kapilsingh; Girls: 1 Malampati Pavani, 2 K Saathvika; U-15: Boys: 1 Nigamaasree D (4.5), 2 Tanish Sahay, 3 Kasaboina Jathin; Girls: 1 Byna Sri Kashvi (2.5), 2 Zainab Fatima, 3 Sri Mahalakshmi Nallapu; U-13: Boys: 1 Sritej B (5), 2 Isaac Jayendran, 3 A Pranav Athreya; Girls: 1 Tripurabotla Vaishnavi, 2 Annikareddy G, 3 Sri Saanvi Avvaru; U-11: Boys: 1 Adhyayan Banerjee (4.5), 2 Arjun Kancharla, 3 Jeevspoorthi Gaddam; Girls: 1 Sai Susheela Reddycherla (3.5), 2 Payyabula Lahari, 3 Cheerala Keerthi; U-9: Boys: 1 Srivastav V (5), 2 R Manotej, 3 A Gnaneswar; Girls: 1 Bhagya Khandelwal (4), 2 Joshini P, 3 Nitya Ranjan; U-7: Boys: 1 Akshith Done (5), 2 Viaan Surana, 3 Tamoghna Suhas Alvala; Girls: 1 Nyshita Pattabhi (2), 2 Taashvi Thakur, 3 Shanvitha Pentakota.