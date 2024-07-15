IMD warns of heavy rain across Telangana, including Hyderabad

Rains are not likely to relent with IMD, Hyderabad on Monday issuing a warning that heavy to very heavy rains across multiple regions of Telangana State, including Hyderabad and the neighboring districts, will occur in the coming 24-hours.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 12:48 PM

Hyderabad: Heavy overnight showers on Sunday made way to overcast conditions across Hyderabad on Monday morning. Rains, however, are not likely to relent with IMD, Hyderabad on Monday issuing a warning that heavy to very heavy rains across multiple regions of Telangana State, including Hyderabad and the neighboring districts, will occur in the coming 24-hours.

While there were no reports of major downpour during peak office hours in Hyderabad on Monday morning, wet and inundated roads, however, caused traffic congestions at several sections . Thanks to the impact of overnight showers, traffic moved at snail’s pace at several busy stretches including Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Begumpet, Alwal, Kompally, Uppal, Nagole and Habsiguda. Slow traffic was also witnessed at Yashoda Hospitals, Nalgonda cross roads, Malakpet railway station, Azampura towards Chaderghat. Similar was the situation of traffic in several busy sections of Hitec City-Gachibowli region, Hyderabad Traffic Police said.

Meanwhile, the IMD Hyderabad warned Heavy to Very Heavy Rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana. Apart from that, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in many places over Telangana.

Heavy Rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar districts of Telangana, the IMD, Hyderabad said.

Top regions in Hyderabad that received highest rainfall: (Sunday 8.30 am to Monday, 8.30 am)

· Addagutta, Malkajgiri: 108 mm

· Yousufguda, Khairatabad: 94.8 mm

· Dr MCRHRD, Shaikpet mandal: 84.5 mm

· Mettuguda, Marredpally: 84 mm

· Borabanda, Khairatabad: 82 mm

· Musheerabad: 79.3 mm

· University of Hyderabad, Serilingampally: 79.3 mm