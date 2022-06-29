Hyderabad ranked among top 20 sustainable cities in Asia-Pacific region

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:09 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: At a time when climate change is posing a risk to society, it becomes imperative that cities become more sustainable. And in this regard, Hyderabad seems to be performing and improving itself.

According to a new report, the city has been ranked among top 20 sustainable cities in the Asia-Pacific region and is ranked third among Indian cities.

Property consultant Knight Frank in its latest report titled Active Capital Asia-Pacific – Rising Capital in Uncertain Times has listed four Indian cities in the top twenty sustainable cities in the APAC Sustainability Index 2021.

Cities like Singapore, Sydney, Wellington, Perth, and Melbourne are the top five green-rated cities in commercial real estate in the Asia-Pacific region. The index has rated 36 cities based on urbanization pressure, climate risk, carbon emissions and government initiatives.

After Bengaluru and Delhi, Hyderabad has been ranked third in the India region for sustainable commercial real estate projects.

Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said, “New market dynamics have propelled the growth of sustainable development in India. The global commitment to carbon neutrality and Net Zero is firmly focused on creating environmentally friendly premises has led Indian developers to augment their products to meet the requirements. As indicated in our Sustainability Index, four Indian markets feature in top 20 in the APAC region which is a good indication of the real estate sector’s commitment to creating sustainable development.”

The report also noted that India’s Green Bonds issuance increased 523 per cent year-on-year, from $1.1 billion in 2020 to $6.8 billion in 2021. As of now, India is the sixth-largest country in APAC in terms of the total amount of green bonds issued in 2021. A green bond is a fixed-income instrument designed to support specific climate-related or environmental projects.