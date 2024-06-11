Hyderabad recognised among top Asian cities for startup ecosystems

The assessment was based on five critical criteria: performance, funding, talent and experience, market reach, and knowledge.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 June 2024, 03:43 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has secured a spot in the list of best cities for startup ecosystems in Asia. This recognition is from the ‘2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Report’ by Startup Genome, a well-known US-based startup research firm that surveyed 300 cities across 100 countries. The city has achieved the 19th position on this list.

Joining Hyderabad in the list are five other Indian cities—Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune. The assessment was based on five critical criteria: performance, funding, talent and experience, market reach, and knowledge.

“Hyderabad’s transformation from 200 startups in 2014 to over 7,500 today showcases a focus on fostering an ecosystem for entrepreneurs. T-hub catalyzed this growth by empowering startups in their journey resources, investors, mentors, and support system,” said Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, in the report.

Banglore and Delhi stand at sixth and seventh position in the list followed by Mumbai at tenth and Pune at 26th. Singapore topped the Asian list and ranked seventh globally, while Silicon Valley in the US led the global rankings, followed by New York and London, which were jointly placed second.