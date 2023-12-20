Yellow alert issued for Hyderabad; to witness minimum temperatures around 13°C

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society has issued a yellow alert as Hyderabad braces for an impending cold spell, with minimum temperatures predicted to plunge below 15 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

According to the alert, several areas including Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hayatnagar, Kukatpally, Malakpet, Amberpet, LB Nagar, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, and Musheerabad are expected to witness minimum temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius. The city, almost in its entirety, is likely to experience the chilly weather during this period.

On Wednesday, Hyderabad experienced an average minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius, with BHEL Factory recording the lowest temperature at 12.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Rajendranagar at 12.3 degrees Celsius, and West Maredpally at 13.8 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)- Hyderabad has forecasted fog or mist in the early mornings over the next five days. Maximum temperatures in the city have also been below normal for the past few days, with Wednesday’s recorded maximum temperature at 27.7 degrees Celsius against the normal mark of 28.5 degrees Celsius. IMD-Hyderabad predicts maximum temperatures to range between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

The adverse weather conditions are particularly impacting the districts surrounding Hyderabad. On Wednesday, Kumaram Bheem district recorded the lowest temperature at 7.1 degrees Celsius. The trend is expected to persist in Kumuram Bheem, Adilabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar, Peddapalli, and Nirmal districts, where minimum temperatures may drop to single digits over the next three days.

Hyderabad: Wednesday minimum temperatures

BHEL: 12.2 degrees Celsius

Rajendranagar: 12.3 degrees Celsius

West Marredpally: 13.8 degrees Celsius

Bandlaguda: 14.3 degrees Celsius

Sivarampalle: 14.6 degrees Celsius

Quthbullapur: 14.8 degrees Celsius

Neredmet: 14.8 degrees Celsius

Jeedimetla: 14.9 degrees Celsius