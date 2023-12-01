Hyderabad records 47.88 polling percentage

Continuing the string of low polling percentages in the district, Hyderabad recorded 47.88 per cent polling on Thursday, with only 6 out of 15 constituencies crossing the 50 per cent mark.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:18 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: Continuing the string of low polling percentages in the district, Hyderabad recorded 47.88 per cent polling on Thursday, with only 6 out of 15 constituencies crossing the 50 per cent mark.

Of the 45.36 lakh registered electors, only 21.72 lakh (11.29 lakh male voters, 10.42 female and 65 others) turned up to vote.

Also Read Karimnagar CP appreciates all cops for conducting polling peaceful

The highest polling percentage was recorded in Goshamahal with 55.38, and lowest polling was in the Yakutpura constituency with 39.64 per cent. Except for Jubilee Hills, Nampally, and Secunderabad Cantonment, other 12 constituencies saw a decline in voter turnout, while Charminar saw a 7.05 per cent decline in voter turnout.

With only a 45.50 polling percentage, Bahadurpura saw over five per cent decline. The same was the case in 2018 assembly elections when the constituency recorded 50.39 per cent, five per cent less than 2014 assembly elections 55.85 per cent.

Hyderabad district constituencies voter turnout (%)

Musheerabad – 50.55

Malakpet – 41.32

Amberpet – 52.50

Khairatabad – 52.07

Jubilee Hills – 47.49

Sanathnagar – 51.96

Nampally – 45.56

Karwan – 48.72

Goshamahal – 55.38

Charminar – 43.27

Chandrayangutta – 45.26

Yakutpura – 39.64

Bahadurpura- 45.50

Secunderabad – 53.75

Secunderabad Cant – 49.36