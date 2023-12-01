Karimnagar CP appreciates all cops for conducting polling peaceful

Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty organising meeting with the police officials of different cadres in Karimangar on Friday.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty appreciated the police personnel of all cadres for conducting polling in a peaceful manner in the district.

CP conducted a meeting with the police officials of different wings here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Mohanty felt happy for concluding the polling peacefully without any untoward incidents. It was materialized only because of perfect planning and discharging duties sincerely by the officials.

Besides being alert until the completion of the polling process, officials of all cadres discharged their duties with great responsibility.

Though the polling process was completed, post poll process counting of votes is scheduled on December 3. EVMs of four constituencies such as Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Manakondur and Huzurabad are kept in strong rooms in SRR College, wherein counting of four segments will be held.

In order to conduct counting in a peaceful manner, tight security arrangements were made, he informed and instructed police officials to be alert till the completion of counting process. Asking the officials not to show any negligence in duties, he wanted the cops to discharge duties with commitment till the completion of counting.