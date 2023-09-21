Hyderabad: Recruitment of 310 posts of pharmacists commences

09:14 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: The counselling process to complete the recruitment and posting of 310 pharmacists into various government medical and health departments has started in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Of the 310 posts of pharmacists, 105 posts have been allocated to Department of Public Health (DPH), 135 posts under Telangana Vaidya Vidya Parishad (TVVP) and 70 for teaching hospitals under Director of Medical Education (DME).

The Telangana government in 2018 had notified 369 posts of pharmacists through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). However, the entire recruitment process and announcement of results got delayed due to legal cases in courts.

Recently, the health department received a green signal from the courts to complete the recruitment of 310 posts of pharmacists. On September 12, the TSPSC had released the results of 310 posts of pharmacists and the counselling process to complete the recruitment and posting is underway.

“Counselling to recruit pharmacists has started on Thursday. The entire process will be completed in the coming days. I want to congratulate the selected candidates,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday said.