Hyderabad reels under extreme heat

Mercury crosses 40 degree Celsius in many part of Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad found itself in the clutches of intense heat on Wednesday. With the sun beating down harshly, temperatures in the city rose and eight localities had the mercury crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark.

Khairatabad experienced scorching heat with temperatures peaking at 41.6 degrees Celsius. Dr K Nagaratna, head of the Indian Meteorological Department‘s Hyderabad division (IMD-H), said the soaring temperatures were expected to persist until the first week of June.

The onset of the much-anticipated southwest monsoon is also expected to face a slight delay in the State. “While Hyderabad may experience sporadic pre-monsoon showers in the coming week, they are likely to be infrequent, providing little relief from the oppressive heat,” Dr. Nagaratna said.

The heatwave gripping Hyderabad is not an isolated occurrence confined to the city alone. Several districts in the State are also reeling under extreme temperatures, warranting a red alert for residents.

On Wednesday, Julurpad in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district bore the brunt of scorching heat as the mercury skyrocketed to a staggering 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, on the premises of Khanapur PS in Khammam, the temperature reached 45.4 degrees Celsius.