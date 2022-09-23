Hyderabad: Rescuer woman cop felicitated

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:36 AM, Sat - 24 September 22

(Source: Twitter/Hyderabad City Police)

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Friday felicitated woman constable Dawa Naveena of Begumpet police station who administered cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a woman who was injured in a stampede during the sale of tickets for India-Australia cricket match, outside the Gymkhana Ground on Saturday.

Naveena who was standing at the stadium gates for managing the crowd, spotted Ranjitha, the housekeeping staff of the ground, lying in unconscious state during the stampede. She rushed to her aid and tried to wake her up but there was no response.

”I did not hesitate and immediately administered CPR for a few minutes and the woman started breathing,” said Naveena, a 2020 batch recruit. The video of the cop’s effort went viral on social media and netizens showered praises .

“Naveena’s timely assistance saved a life. She used her training in emergency medical assistance to good effect by administering CPR until the paramedics could arrive,” Anand said. Naveena was awarded an appreciation certificate and presented a cash reward of Rs. 5000.