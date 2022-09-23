Ind-Aus T20 match: Here are traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Sunday

Hyderabad: In view of the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Sunday, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings.

* VIP pass holders from Tarnaka side should proceed towards Habsiguda – NGRI – Ek Minar – Gate No-1 at the stadium, and park their vehicles in A and C Parking.

* VIP pass holders from Amberpet side should proceed towards Doordarshan – Ramanthapur – Gate No-1 to enter the stadium and park their vehicles at A and C Parking.

*VIP pass holders coming from Nagole side and Warangal highway side, should proceed towards Uppal X Road – Survey of India – Ek Minar – Gate No-1 enter into the stadium and park their vehicles at A and C Parking.

Officials said ‘A’ and ‘C’ vehicle pass holders are advised to choose Habsiguda – Uppal Road only.

General Parking:

*NGRI Gate No-I to III up to Stadium Metro parking.

* Inside the Genpact service road towards The Hindu office lane and Genpact to NGRI Metro Station road.

* Basement of Cinepolis, inside Modern bakery, Shakti detergent open place, DSL open land, Ave Maria International School.

*Amma Bhagavan Seva Lane, Eenadu Office Lane, KV School to DSL, LG Go-down to NSL building.

The Traffic Police said parking of vehicles on the main road from Uppal Junction to Genpact is prohibited. There will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles from Nagole, Chengicherla cross road, NFC Bridge, Habsiguda and Ameerpet between 4pm to 12.30 am.

Similarly, vehicles from Ek Minar towards LG godown route can proceed from Street No.8 Habsiguda to Ramanthapur.

Parking places for players, spectators, duty officers

*Right and left sides of the stadium.

* ‘C’- Parking.

* NSL East County.

*Open land at MRO office.

* Genpact Office lane.

* TS IALA Parking.

* Penguin Textile parking area.

* NGRI Gate No.3 to SOI, Pavement.

*Genpact to NGRI Metro station.

* Kendriya Vidyalaya to DSL both sides.

* Genpact to NGRI Metro Station.

* Cinepolis DSL building.

* Eenadu Office lane.

*Amma Bhagavan Seva lane.

* Modern Bakery parking.

*Ave Maria School.