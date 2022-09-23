Cops make elaborate arrangements for Ind-Aus match in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:58 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

(Photo:Anand Dharmana) Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said that around 300 surveillance cameras were being installed in and outside the stadium including at check points and parking areas.

Hyderabad: For the third T20 Cricket match between India and Australia scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Sunday, the Rachakonda Police has made elaborate arrangements with a total of 2,500 police personnel.

Officials expect a jam packed stadium with about 40,000 people coming to watch the match live on the ground. The players of both teams are scheduled to reach Hyderabad on Saturday evening and there will be a practice session on Sunday morning at the Stadium.

The force to be deployed includes personnel from various security wings, traffic, law and order, and platoons of Armed forces, OCTOPUS, Special Branch, Central Crime Station and Mounted Police.

“A Joint Command and Control Room is also established to monitor the surveillance camera footage which will be supervised by an Inspector and team. These cameras will be integrated with the new Command and Control Center in Banjara Hills,” he said.

The Commissioner said that anti-sabotage teams will be on the ground until the match is over and an effective communication system is being maintained with Very High Frequency sets to the police personnel for quick response. Scanners have been installed at the stadium for easy detection of explosives and other prohibited material inside the venue.

“The bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs are being used to ensure safety in the stadium and the parking places. Check posts are being set up at all the entry points to carry out anti-sabotage check and frisking of persons,” Bhagwat said.

An escort vehicle of law and order along with escort vehicle of City Security Wing will be present, apart from a Road Clearance Party, specifically for route clearance and congestion free entry and exit of the players and other VIP and VVIPs into the stadium.

The police said there will be separate teams deployed for checking the movements of anti-social elements.