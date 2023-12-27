Resorts in Hyderabad offer New Year packages for city escapists

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 05:21 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Leonia Resort (Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad: As the calendar flips its final page, the desire to bid farewell to the year in tranquility and style beckons those seeking an escape from the city’s relentless pace.

Hyderabad’s premier resorts like Leonia, Palm Exotica, Alankrita, and others have curated exquisite New Year packages that not only promise a night of revelry but also invite guests to unwind in the city outskirts or plan a delightful day away from the relentless buzz of city life.

Whether you yearn for a tranquil celebration on the outskirts, a daycation amidst nature’s beauty, or an enchanting escape from the city chaos, these resorts stand as idyllic havens, promising a rejuvenating experience for those in pursuit of an unforgettable start to 2024.

Leonia Holistic Destination:

Leonia’s New Year package, priced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 based on room category, offers a night of festivities followed by a tranquil morning amidst nature. Guests can enjoy buffet meals, access to the New Year event, and a buffet breakfast the next day. The package includes complimentary access to the swimming pool, along with indoor and outdoor games.

Palm Exotica:

City dwellers seeking nature’s beauty can opt for Palm Exotica’s Hawaiian-themed New Year’s Eve celebration. Their packages start from Rs 32,000 and go up to Rs 95,000 depending on the room category. The package includes access to the event, a dinner buffet, unlimited selected drinks, and one night’s accommodation for a relaxing experience.

Brown Town Resort, Spa and Convention:

Tucked away from city chaos, Brown Town Resort offers an enchanting New Year’s soiree amidst lush greenery. The resort’s all-inclusive package not only ensures a magical night of celebration but also invites guests to unwind in the peaceful ambiance of their well-appointed rooms. The resort’s new year packages start from Rs 30,000 and go up to Rs 75,000 depending on the rooms.