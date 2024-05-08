Software professional murdered in Hyderabad

On Wednesday, his wife and son went out on some work and returned home in the evening when she noticed Ravi Kumar lying in a pool of blood. “

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 10:20 PM

Hyderabad: A software professional was murdered at Madhuranagar in the city on Wednesday evening. According to the police, Ravi Kumar, (36), lived along with his wife and a son at a rented house.

On Wednesday, his wife and son went out on some work and returned home in the evening when she noticed Ravi Kumar lying in a pool of blood. “

Also Read Fire engulfs dozens of seized vehicles in Asifnagar, police launch investigation

Some persons appeared to have hit Ravi Kumar on his head with a rod leading to his death. A case is registered and investigation on,” said Madhuranagar police.

The police are analysing the footage from the closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity of the house to identify the assailant. Senior police officials visited the spot.