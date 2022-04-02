Hyderabad: Restoration of historic Kali Kamaan completed

Published Date - 04:41 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Hyderabad: The historic Kali Kamaan, one of the four arches that flank Gulzar Houz near the historic Charminar in the city, has been restored.

Taking to Twitter, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday tweeted: “Kali Kamaan #Hyderabad restoration completed! #charminar & Happy Festivities” (sic).

He shared pictures of the arch as it was before the restoration works were taken up and also how the structure looks now on completion of the restoration.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in association with the State Department of Heritage had taken up the project on restoration of four arches or gateways near Charminar – the Machli Kamaan, Sher-e-Batil Kamaan, Kali Kamaan and Charminar Kamaan.

The restoration of Machli Kamaan and Charminar Kamaan was completed earlier and Kali Kamaan has now been restored by the civic body.

