Hyderabad: Reverse shoulder arthroplasty surgery performed on elderly woman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 09:22 PM

Hyderabad: Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad on Wednesday announced successful reverse shoulder arthroplasty procedure on a 62-year-old woman, who was suffering from persistent pain and swelling in the left shoulder.

The woman was diagnosed with left shoulder osteoarthritis, which was severely affecting her mobility and daily activities due to persistent pain, indicative shoulder joint degeneration.

“We detected degeneration of the shoulder joint and opted for reverse shoulder arthroplasty for its specific design and functionality, tailored to address the challenges posed by complex shoulder conditions. The procedure aims to alleviate pain, enhance mobility, and restore functionality to the affected shoulder,” Dr Vasudeva Juvvadi, orthopaedic surgeon from the hospital said.

Dr Y Hari Krishna, orthopedic surgeon from the hospital pointed out that the left reverse shoulder arthroplasty procedure involves the surgical replacement of the damaged shoulder joint with an artificial implant.