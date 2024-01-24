Hyderabad: Knee replacement surgery performed using ‘3D AR glasses’ at Omega Hospitals

Orthopedic surgeons from Omega Hospitals, Gachibowli, announced successful knee replacement surgery on a 60-year-old woman employing a 3D augmented realty glasses

24 January 2024

Hyderabad: Orthopedic surgeons from Omega Hospitals, Gachibowli, on Wednesday announced successful knee replacement surgery on a 60-year-old woman employing a 3D augmented realty glasses, an innovative proprietary technology from France. The system employs computer navigation solutions through an inventive tracking tool during the knee surgery.

“The patient had osteoarthritis, which was impacting her mobility. We used this technology for achieving accurate limb alignment, reduced blood loss, smaller incisions, and facilitating early recovery,” Dr Aditya Kapoor, Director of Orthopaedics at Omega Hospitals Gachibowli said.

A camera embedded in smart glasses accurately located objects in a 3D space with millimetric precision, facilitated by specialized algorithms. The connected glasses calculate the 3D coordinates of instruments by analyzing specific markers captured through the integrated camera.

Navigation information is displayed in the surgeon’s field of vision, interacting with the application through the glasses’ accelerometers. The innovative system eliminates the need for cumbersome equipment, additional drilling of pins, or preoperative imaging, while also allowing for swift integration of sizing and ligament balancing into the surgical process, he added.