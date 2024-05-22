| Eight Year Old Rescued By Rpf At Secunderabad Railway Station

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 May 2024, 08:17 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad on Wednesday rescued an eight-year-old boy at Secunderabad railway station premises. Following instructions from Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the minor was shifted to a rescue home in Kacheguda for safe custody.

This year, till May, the RPF Secunderabad division, under operation ‘Nanhe Fariste’ initiative, has rescued a total of 59 children from the railway station premises. All the rescued children were either admitted to shelter homes or handed over to their families with the help of child welfare authorities.