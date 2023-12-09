Hyderabad: Rumors spark massive turnout at LPG distribution centers

9 December 23

Long queues were seen at the LPG cylinder distributors in the city as people came to update their KYC. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Amid rumors that beneficiaries were being enlisted for Congress government’s Maha Lakshmi scheme to provide LPG cylinder at Rs.500, women in large numbers thronged the LPG distribution centres in the city on Saturday.

The Congress party’s pre-poll promises included providing cooking gas cylinders at Rs.500 to women. The day saw rumours of beneficiaries being identified under the Maha Lakshmi scheme and women making a beeline to LPG outlets.

However, the actual process taken up at LPG outlets was of different purpose and pertained to updating the e-YKC of consumers. The union Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas, had made e-KYC mandatory for all to receive the subsidized LPG cylinders and it directed the oil companies to adhere to its guidelines and update it by December 31.

But speculations and rumours took over. Another rumour that had people visiting the offices of LPG distributors was on subsidies being stopped if the KYC was not updated. Despite staff at the agencies informing that no such announcement was officially made, women continued to make a beeline at the offices.

Long queues were seen in several areas of the city including Musheerabad, Bhavaninagar, Santoshnagar, Malakpet, Tolichowki, Alwal, Sanathnagar, on Saturday .