Govt issues GO with riders for Rs 500 LPG scheme

As for the mode of payment, the State government will transfer the required subsidy amount in advance to the oil marketing companies (OMC) on monthly basis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 07:43 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued guidelines for the implementation of the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, with riders that restricted the scheme to the average LPG consumption of the beneficiary during the last three years, to white ration card holders with active LPG connections, and those who had applied for the subsidised cylinder through the Praja Palana programme held till January 6.

As for the mode of payment, the State government will transfer the required subsidy amount in advance to the oil marketing companies (OMC) on monthly basis. The OMC will in turn transfer the subsidy amount by direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the beneficiary. This method of release of subsidy was being adopted on a pilot basis.

Also Read Vinod Kumar wants CM to release GO with department wise vacancies

The Civil Supplies Department and the Finance Department would work on a new mode of payment that ensures delivery of the refill on direct payment of Rs.500 only. The objective of the scheme is women empowerment and providing them with a smoke-free cooking medium. The beneficiary should have applied for the subsidised cylinder through a Praja Palana application and should have an active domestic LPG connection in their own name.

The District Collectors concerned will facilitate registration, verification and updation of data by opening registration counters.