Hyderabad: Sahasra to hold annual day on Dec 22

Dr.Harini Atturu, senior consultant psychiatrist, Care and KIMS Hospitals, will be the chief guest for the event

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Sahasra, a centre for children with learning needs, is holding its Annual Day at Phoenix Arena amphi-theatre, Hitec City, on December 22. Dr.Harini Atturu, senior consultant psychiatrist, Care and KIMS Hospitals, will be the chief guest for the event.

Started in June 2015 under Suchitra Madan and CS Jagannath with the aim of training children for their 10th and 12th NIOS board examinations, Sahasra work with a wide range of children varying from Dyslexic, slow learners, children with hearing impairment and children on the spectrum.

A team of trained educators work with the children to reach their goal and Sahasra believe in holistic education wherein academics and activities are integrated in curriculum. Activities like Yoga, dance, pottery, music and eurythmy (movement therapy), dance therapy, physical exercise are a part of the curriculum. A vocational baking and cooking unit was set up this year to empower children set up their own businesses.