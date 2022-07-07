Hyderabad Sailing Week: Adhvait in commanding position

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Sailors in action on the third day of 36th edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week, on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre’s (INWTC) Adhvait pulled clear ahead of the field in ILCA 4 Boys category with 4 guns out of 9 races, at the 36th Edition of the Hyderabad Sailing Week at the Hussain Sagar Lake, on Thursday.

In the ILCA 4 girls category, Neha Thakur of NSS, Bhopal led the field. Meanwhile, local girl R Ashwini from EMESA (Telangana sports school) is second at the end of 3 days of racing.

Mohit Saini and Gitesh also, both from Army Yachting Node, are neck-and-neck with Mohit taking a slender lead.

Akshay Vincent of Trishna Sailing Club is ahead in the ILCA 6 Open category, while Capt Manu of Army Yachting Node is leading in the ILCA 6 women category and followed by local girl R Ashwini.

Standing:

ILCA 7: 1. Mohit Saini (AYN), 2. Gitesh (AYN), 3. Deepak K Saini (INWTC Mumbai);

ILCA 6 open: 1. Akshay Vincent, 2. Nanhe Raja B, 3. Chunnu Kumar;

ILCA 6 Women: 1. Capt Manu (AYN), 2. R Ashwini (EMESA), 3. Majji Lalita (YCH);

ILCA 4 Boys: 1. Advaith B Menon (INWTC Mumbai), 2. B Kiran Kumar (TSC), 3. A Sanjay Reddy (EMESA);

ILCA 4 Girls: 1. Neha Thakur (NSS Bhopal), 2. R Ashwini (EMESA), 3. Veera V Vaishnavi (YCH).