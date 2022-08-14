Hyderabad sailor Alekhya bags gold in YAI Multi Class Sailing and Kiteboard Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Alekhya Coondoo with coach Brijraj Verma of INWTC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad sailor Alekya Coondoo from Secunderabad Sailing Club won a gold medal in the YAI Youth Multi Class Sailing and Kiteboard Championship in the 420 at the Krishnarajasagar Dam on the Cauvery River in Mandya, Karnataka.

Alekhya represents Secunderabad Sailing Club while another Telangana boy Kartik Chakali represents the Navy Boys Sailing School (Goa). Both are being coached by Brijraj Verma of the Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC), Mumbai.

Alekhya was introduced to Sailing by her mentor and coach Arjun Pradipak who is an accomplished sailor and has also represented India at the Asian Games. Alekhya has been sailing since 2016 and has sailed the Optimist, Laser and is now sailing the 420 class, a double hander.

The 420 class is the most popular class for competitive collegiate sailing across Europe and the US and is now finding success in India. It is a stepping stone to the larger 470 class events in the Asian games and Olympic Games. Alekhya, the student of the Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, hopes to represent India at the world’s 420 class championship.