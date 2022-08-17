Hyderabad sailors clinch six medals in YAI Multi-Class Youth Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:13 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad sailors won six medals in the Yachting Association of India (YAI) Mysore Multi-Class Youth Championship and Kiteboard Championship held at the Krishnarajasagara Reservoir in Mysore.

In the junior fleet event, Vaishnavi Veeravamsham clinched gold while Jhansi Priya Laveti settled for bronze. Vaishnavi, who is at second spot in rankings, will confirm her berth in the upcoming Asian Games scheduled to be held in China, if she proves her mettle in the next three regattas.

The Green fleet of light weight beginners put up a good show to win three medals. Lahiri Komaravelly bagged top honours in the girls category while Sahith Bandaram and Amitava Veerareddy settled for silver and bronze respectively in the boys section.

In the sub-juniors category, Tanuja Kameshwar, the second ranked sailor, bagged silver. MS Daniel, another sailor from Hyderabad, won one race and finished in the top five. “While we still have a long way to go to clinch many top positions, this performance has been satisfactory with six medals and we look forward to grabbing many more gold medals in the next set of regattas,” said Suheim Sheikh, coach of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.

“The Yacht Club of Hyderabad (YCH) is going to open a Water School soon at the Durgam Cheruvu to teach sailing and allied sports,” he added.