Meet the Hyderabadi teen who dons many hats

Sanjana Akasam, a law student, dons multiple hats while hitting the right chords

Hyderabad: Here’s an aspiring lawyer, who is specialising at wearing many hats and going beyond being a jack of all trades.

For Sanjana Akasam, a second year BA LLB student in Symbiosis, Hyderabad, performing a concert at a café or modeling for a famous brand, or landing a few punches while kickboxing, acting on stage or feeling the wind in her hair while riding a horse all came naturally, that too at the age of just 19.

A law student whose aspiration is to become a lawyer focusing on Criminal Law and Human Rights, Sanjana started to sing at the age of seven and has completed the 6th grade in Rock & Pop with Trinity, London, that too, with high distinction marks of 92 per cent. She is now running her own YouTube channel, which is steadily gaining viewers.

“I missed performing and in one way during the lockdown, I wanted to be connected with people. So I started getting into content creation by doing some professional videos and posting those online,” Sanjana said, whose real love is for Western Vocal Rock & Pop.

Sanjana, who never misses her vocal drills even for a day, has performed at Heart Cup, different award functions, Westin and also Gallery Cafe to name a few. Apart from music, she is also a theatre artiste who trained with the city-based Samahaara theatre group. She has performed in plays at Lamakan, Phoenix Arena and Ravindra Bharathi.

“Whenever I had theatre rehearsals, I would carry my books and read in my car during the breaks. That’s how I have been able to balance studies and art,” Sanjana said, who stopped eating ice-creams and drinking cold beverages to protect her voice from the age of 14.

The singer-theatre artiste began her modeling career quite early, by becoming a baby calendar girl, with the latest assignment being for Vedavastram, a fabric brand.

Sanjana believes and follows four mantras. “My music journey has taught me four steps and it’s a mantra for all those who want to achieve whatever they want. The first one is initiative, which is to start today. The second one is hard work, where you need to put your heart and soul. The third is consistency, do it continuously and every day. The fourth is patience. This will surely land you in a place which you deserve when you do the above three,” she concluded.

From arts, she has forayed into adventure sports as well with horse riding and kickboxing being her favourites. “When I went to learn horse riding, I came across a lawyer named Anjana-Anukriti Taggarse, who was a horse-riding teacher as well. I was inspired by her lifestyle and how she was managing her profession and her hobbies. That is the kind of lifestyle I wanted and when I started studying law, I understood that my interest was also in similar activities,” said Sanjana adding that her father Raghunath Akasam, a Chartered Accountant, is her biggest supporter and role model too.

