Hyderabad: Sardar Mahal all set to get new avatar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:37 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

GHMC plans to develop this Nizam’s era palace into a museum.

Hyderabad: The iconic Sardar Mahal is all set to get a new avatar, which will be as a new cultural centre, based right in the middle of the Old City.

The fresh lease of life for the heritage structure is likely to materialise after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council, which meets on August 29 and gives its nod for the conservation and development of Sardar Mahal.

Located close to Charminar, the Nizam’s era palace has been proposed for conservation and development into a cultural centre. The proposal for this is to be placed before the civic body’s council meeting.

According to officials, the plan is to turn the once impressive edifice into a museum that will showcase the history of the region through maps, paintings and pictures. The final and finer aspects on the proposal will be finalised in the coming months, an official said, adding that the conservation project would be taken up under public-private partnership (PPP) mode on a built operate and transfer (BOT) concept.

Apart from this, the GHMC Council during the meeting is expected to ratify 25 other proposals that were approved by its Standing Committee. These proposals include construction of a bridge across Hussain Sagar surplus nala near Ashok Nagar with Rs 6 crore, a multipurpose function hall in Ayyappa Ground in Vengal Rao Nagar ward with Rs 2.85 crore, development of a model market in Ameerpet with Rs 13.20 crore and another model market in Punjagutta with Rs 6.70 crore.