Hyderabad: SBIT gets NAAC A+ recognition

Hyderabad-based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) was awarded the A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) which assesses and accredits higher education institutions in the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 07:00 PM

Celebrations held at SBIT Khammam as the college received NAAC A + grade

Khammam: The city-based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) was awarded the A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) which assesses and accredits higher education institutions in the country.

The college Chairman Gundala Krishna in a statement informed that the college, accredited with B Plus grade in the past, was able to achieve the prestigious A Plus grade as facilities and standards were improved besides setting up digital classrooms, state-of-the-art labs and a library in the college.

SBIT was the first engineering college in Khammam city to achieve A Plus grade and it was a matter of pride for the college management, staff, faculty as well as the students, Krishna noted. He thanked faculty and heads of various departments for working hard to achieve the feat.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri said that the management had never compromised in the selection of faculty and other technical matters. The management’s efforts in maintaining educational standards paid off as the NAAC accredited the college with A Plus grade. The management would strive to maintain standards and work with more responsibility, she said.

College principal Dr. G Raj Kumar noted that it was due to the efforts of the college students, teachers, heads and directors SBIT received A Plus grade. NAAC’s A Plus recognition would be valid for five years, he noted.