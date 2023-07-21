| Hyderabad Second National Cabinet Meeting Of Digambar Jain Social Group Federation On July 23

Hyderabad: Second national cabinet meeting of Digambar Jain Social Group Federation on July 23

The national cabinet meeting of Digamber Jain Social Group Federation will be hosted by Digamber Jain Social Group Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

The national cabinet meeting of Digamber Jain Social Group Federation will be hosted by Digamber Jain Social Group Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The national cabinet meeting of Digamber Jain Social Group Federation will be hosted by Digamber Jain Social Group Hyderabad, on July 23 at Shri Mahaveer Digamber Jain Bhawan, Agapura.

Digamber Jain Social Group Federation was established by Late Pradeepkumar Singh Kasliwal about 30 years back and presently has 350 groups with 35000 members from all over India.

The second national cabinet meeting of federation will be held with the objective of ‘Main Se Hum Ki Yatra, Yuva Soch Yuva Josh’ under the national level leadership, Shiromani Sanrakshiksha Pushpa Pradeep Kasliwal, National President Rakesh Vinayaka, Retired President Kamlesh Kasliwal, National General Secretary Vipul Banjal, National Treasurer Atul Bilala, Sabha in-charge Kirti Pandya and Executive President Sushil Pandya along with office bearers from different chapters of the Federation will participate.

Also Read Sammed Shikharji protest: Jain community members take out huge rally in Hyderabad