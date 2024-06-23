Hyderabad: Section 144 imposed in Miyapur and Chandanagar

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police imposed prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons in Miyapur and Chandanagar police station areas for six days beginning from Sunday.

A notification issued by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, stated that the prohibitory orders were issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation and with an intention to prevent danger to human life and safety. Also, to prevent occurrence of riot or an affray or obstruction to any person in his lawful discharge of duty.

The police also prohibited the entry of people who do not reside or do not work in the area. The order will be in-force till 11 pm on June 29.

The police clamped the prohibitory orders in view of the trouble reported at Miyapur after hundreds of people encroached upon a land parcel and erected huts.

The mob pelted stones on the police and HMDA officials who had gone to remove the encroachments on Saturday evening.