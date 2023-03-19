Sunday, Mar 19, 2023
Inter exams: Rachakonda Police impose Section 144

As a preventive measure to maintain public order and peace, assembly of five or more people is prohibited in a radius of 200 meters from the examination centers

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 19 March 23
File Photo: Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan

Hyderabad: In view of Intermediate Public Examinations, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan promulgated orders under Section 144 CrPC from March 15 ( 6 am) to April 4 (6 pm) in the commissionerate limits.

As a preventive measure to maintain public order and peace, assembly of five or more people is prohibited in a radius of 200 meters from the examination centers in the commissionerate .

