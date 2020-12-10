Hyderabad sees above normal day temperatures

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.5 degree Celsius, which is 1.7 degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was 0.9 degree Celsius below normal at 13.8 degree Celsius.

Hyderabad: The winter appears to be slightly reluctant to move into the next stage in the city, with the day temperatures still a few degrees above normal.

The night temperatures, on the other hand are slightly below normal. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.5 degree Celsius, which is 1.7 degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was 0.9 degree Celsius below normal at 13.8 degree Celsius.

Weather officials said easterly winds blowing into the city, the day and night temperatures could go up by one or two degrees.

“As there are easterly winds, the temperatures will go up by one or two degrees in the city in the next two or three days. The maximum temperature may go up to 32 degree Celsius. When there are northerly winds, the temperatures will come down,” India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad officials said.

Last year too, the easterly winds had played spoilsport for most part of December, with the minimum temperature being around 18-20 degree Celsius even after December 15. Usually, Hyderabad receives northerly winds from the Himachal region every year, resulting in a sharp drop in temperature levels in the night. The lowest in December 2018 was 9.5 degree Celsius, while in 2017, it was 10.8 and in 2016, 10.9.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the lowest minimum temperature on Wednesday, of 11.8 degrees Celsius, was recorded in BHEL. This was followed by 12.8 degree Celsius in Rajendranagar and 12.9 degree Celsius in Macha Bollaram in Alwal.

